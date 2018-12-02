Brewery Arts Center hosts comedy, painting workshop

The Brewery Arts Center, Carson City's premiere epicenter for the arts since 1976, continues its 40-year partnership with Proscenium Players, Inc. as it presents "A Christmas Chaos." In this comedy, the Royal Shakespeare Company hasn't arrived as promised to perform their rendition of "A Christmas Carol." So, the intrepid band of hapless actors and technicians must put together their own production in only a few hours. They're not quite up to the task, even though they give it their all.

The play focuses on these marginally talented but dedicated thespians doing their best while chaos is all around them: two kids fighting over who gets to play Tiny Tim, a confused actor who thinks he's in another show, a haughty lead actor, one actor playing both Bob and Mrs. Cratchit, a frantic director, thrown-together props and costumes, ridiculous scenery and tons of flubs and confusion.

When posed with the question, "Why should I come to see PPI's holiday production of 'A Christmas Chaos?'" assistant director Cris Travieso answers, "For me, it is quite simple. In a nutshell, this show is funny. When faced with all of our daily have-to's, which, let's be honest, can be very mundane, whether it's work or responsibilities at home, we often fail to just take a moment to laugh or to just be. That has never been truer than in our current social and political climate. Sometimes we just need to 'turn off' and be entertained. A respite, if you will, from the stressors that plague us all, especially during the holidays. That is what the amazing cast of this show provides. A vacation from your problems."

While the play stays true to Dickens' message of redemption, forgiveness and goodwill toward our fellow man, we do it with a heavy dose of sarcasm and slapstick comedy that makes every problem encountered just that more ridiculous and hilariously funny. And isn't that what our collective sense of humor does for us in the real world? Make the unbearable moments just a bit more bearable? The cast and crew invite everyone to come spend an evening with at the theater. Leave your worries at the door and bear witness to what happens when calamity meets hilarity.

Shows are 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15; 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16 at the MHJ Black Box Theater. The show is directed by Jeff Basa and Cris Travieso, and advanced tickets are $13 for PPI and BAC members, $15 for seniors/students and $25 for general admission. Tickets are available for purchase at http://www.breweryarts.org or in the Administration Office at 411 W. King St.

For information, call the Brewery Arts Center office at 775-883-1976.

Paint Like Amedeo Modigliani workshop at Brewery Arts Center

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St.

Delve into the artist Modigliani and his work while studying his techniques and styles. He was famous for painting subjects with stylized long faces and almond shaped eyes. Participants can learn to adapt his techniques to their own work.

This workshop isn't about copying a finished piece as a group or about going home with a project identical to other students. It is about exploring and practicing skills and styles as Modigliani himself would have done.

All levels are welcome. Join instructor Deana Hoover from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5 with a 30-minute break for lunch. The cost is $50 to be paid to the instructor on the day of the workshop.

A basic supply kit can be purchased at the BAC's Expresso Yourself Cafe or bring a basic set of painting supplies.

Contact the BAC at http://www.breweryarts.org or 775-883-1976.