Brewery Arts Center launching Halloween-themed Escape Room

There's no escaping the fun of the Brewery Arts Center's latest amenity.

The Escape Room, launching in time for Halloween, is a room inside the BAC where up to eight participants are "locked" and have to solve a series of clues to escape.

"Your mission: You have 1 hour to figure out how to free the spirit of ghost of the Brewery," reads the BAC's Halloween flier announcing the room.

The BAC says the room is a great exercise for team-building, or fun with family and friends.

Reservations can be made online at breweryarts.org or by calling the BAC at 775-883-1976.

The cost is $60 for up to four people, and $15 for each additional person up to eight people.