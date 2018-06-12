Brewery Arts Center partners with KNPB

The Brewery Arts Center is getting plenty of help putting on its 10-week free summer concert series this year.

KNPB, Northern Nevada's PBS station, is a new media sponsor, underwriting announcements, production, and kid's activities with the characters from some of the popular PBS kids shows.

And in 2019, PBS may film all 10 concerts for national distribution, said Gina Lopez Hill, executive director, BAC.

"KNBP's mission is to enrich, inspire, entertain, and captivate you and your family by sharing ideas, exploring our world, and fostering the joy of learning. This mission is in direct alignment with the mission and purpose of the Brewery Arts Center," said Hill. "This is just the beginning of the relationship as we look to take this to the next level in 2019 with the possibility of filming all 10 live shows for national distribution to further the Levitt mission of building the social fabric of America through the power of free, live music."

The concert series, now in its third year, is funded in part by a $25,000 grant from the Levitt Foundation. But, the series costs more than $100,000 to put on and the BAC relies on local sponsors, said Hill.

Other community supporters include Nevada Division of Tourism, The Change Companies, Carson Tahoe Hospital, Carson Visitors Bureau, Nevada Arts Council, and the Max Casino with cash or in-kind contributions of more than $5,000. Additionally, several companies and individuals have supported with $1,000 Artist Sponsorships including Dr. Mark Funke.

Recommended Stories For You

The concert series kicks off June 23 with legends of reggae, The Original Wailers.

For a schedule, go online to levittamp.org or breweryarts.org.