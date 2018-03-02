Brewery Arts Center seeks help to be energy efficient

The staff of the Brewery Arts Center is organizing a campaign to update the 43-year-old campus and 150-year-old buildings.

Founded in 1975, by a group of artists yearning for a space of their own, these pioneers had a clear vision and spearheaded a grassroots effort and raised $300,000 to purchase the historic Carson Brewing Building and turn it into a community gathering space for artists. They then proceeded to build an annex for a gallery, art classroom, a black box theater and the Brewery Arts Center, a Nevada non-profit organization. was born. In 2000, the organization purchased the St. Teresa Catholic Church building and converted it into a 250-seat performance hall.

These buildings and facilities are in need of updating to become more energy efficient and help save on increasingly large utility costs therefore café manager Sarah Morey has spearheaded a GoFundMe Campaign for the BAC to become more energy efficient.

"This community has been very generous in supporting the programs of the Brewery Arts Center and we are hoping to rally our supporters once again to help us be sustainable into the future," says Executive Director Gina Lopez Hill.

The building, built in 1865, is an impressive structure. But it's severely out of date. The objective this year is to evaluate all areas of the campus and see what is needed to stop waste and reduce the footprint on the environment.

The first area that was identified was the restrooms. There are more than 30 toilets on the campus. Due to the outdated plumbing the water usage and costs are high. To fix this all toilets need to be replaced with low flow units. This will significantly decrease the amount of water used and lower costs.

Recommended Stories For You

The Brewery Arts Center is a 501(C)3 privately funded non-profit organization which operates primarily on earned income, donations and grants. The BAC is looking to raise $15,000.

If you would like to help with the campaign, go to https://www.gofundme.com/breweryartscenter.

For information, call the Brewery Arts Center office at 775-883-1976.