Bricker to be honored for ability to build

A woman described as a pillar of Douglas County nonprofit organizations will be the guest of honor at the Carson City Soroptimist awards luncheon on April 25.

The Soroptimist Ruby Award, formerly the Soroptimist Making a Difference for Women Award, is designed to honor female professionals who make it their business to improve the lives of women and girls.

This year's award is going to Cheryl Bricker, who served as director of the Partnership of Community Resources, a coalition that provides infrastructure and funding for local nonprofits.

Bricker also served as president of the Douglas County Library Board, and she was a Charter Board Member for Austin's House and part of the Douglas County Community and Senior Center design team, among other achievements.

As part of the award, grant funds will be presented to a nonprofit of the honoree's choice. Bricker's choice, Tahoe Youth and Family Services, provides counseling, mentoring, and support programs in El Dorado, Douglas, and Alpine counties.

"During my job with Partnership, I was very impressed with their mentoring program for 17-year-olds. I feel their efforts and programs best reflect the goals of Soroptimist, with a big focus on helping girls and single mothers," Bricker said.

Soroptimist will also be awarding grants to the Douglas County Sheriff's Explorer Program, Eagle Valley Children's Home, Friends in Service Helping, Kids and Horses, Nevada Health Centers, Capital City C.I.R.C.L.E.S. Initiative, Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans, and Advocates to End Domestic Violence — organizations that benefit local women and girls.

The awards presentation from noon to 1 p.m. is open to the public with prior reservations required. It will take place in the banquet room at Glen Eagles. An optional plated lunch is available for $16.

The reservation deadline is Monday. Email sicarsoncity@gmail.com, or call 775-297-4890 to reserve a seat or for information about the program.

For information about Soroptimist in Carson City, go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org.