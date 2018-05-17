Brothel question may go to ballot in Lyon County

YERINGTON — Residents of Lyon County may be asked to weigh in on the future of legal prostitution in the jurisdiction.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports county commissioners on Thursday unanimously voted to draft language to place an advisory question on the November ballot.

Commissioner Ken Gray says rescinding the county's brothel ordinance is an issue that officials need to hear people's input on.

County manager Jeff Page says commissioners have typically followed the advice from voters.

Four brothels owned by state legislative candidate Dennis Hof are located in Mound House. Hof has said the move would only shift prostitution to the streets.

Permits for the brothels generate about $400,000 a year for the county.

Commissioners are expected to vote June 7 on whether to place the question on the ballot.