Budget bill adds opioid funding

The omnibus spending bill approved by Congress and the President last month includes an additional $20 million to help combat the opioid epidemic through telemedicine.

The money was provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Distance Learning and Telemedicine grants program.

A spokesman said telemedicine helps to bring essential medical treatment to rural areas of the nation. The $20 million is in addition to the $29 million in DLT program's regular budget.