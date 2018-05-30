Bulls, Broncs and Barrels returns to Carson City

Get tickets and more information at visitcarsoncity.com.

TICKETS: Tickets are $12 in advance or two for $20; $15 at the gate. VIP passes, which include a drink, sandwich and premier seating, are $50 for both nights.

The sixth annual Bulls, Broncs and Barrels is returning to the Fuji Park Fairgrounds this weekend.

"It's exciting," said promotor Manuel Souza. "The weather is going to be a real plus. Not too hot. Not too cold. Not too windy."

The rodeo will return 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday — gates open at 5:30 p.m. — with its lineup of bulls, ranch broncos and barrel racing.

Spectators will see some of the sport's best riders.

"We're going to have the state champion coming to the ride and the top circuit riders in the Western USA," Souza said. "We're going to have some great riders."

They'll get to see some of the best bulls as well.

"The bulls are going to be a handful like they are every time," Souza said.

Some of the best ones to watch for, he said, are Hot Spice, Big Stout, Big Spike and Little Spike (although Little Spike isn't so little).

In addition to the mutton bustin' and steer riding that have been a staple of past events, this year's rodeo will also add mini bucking bulls.

About 10 young cowboys are lined up to ride the 400-pound bulls.

"We're trying to breed the next generation of rodeo riders," Souza said. "We think it's going to be a real crowd pleaser."

The Triple J Ranch in Washoe Valley will be providing the bucking horses for Saturday evening.

"We're going to really keep the pace moving," Souza said.

The party will continue both nights at the Westside Pour House, with music, food and drinks.

"People can sit and visit and enjoy themselves," Souza said.

Barbecue sandwiches, beer on tap and kettle corn will be available for purchase at the rodeo.

Sponsors can name a bull for $100.

To sign up for mutton bustin', to sponsor a bull or for information, call Manuel Souza at 209-347-7305.