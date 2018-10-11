Central Lyon County Fire District to lift burn restrictions on Monday

The Central Lyon County Fire District is lifting burning restrictions effective Monday, Oct. 15.

Burn permits are available at the district office and at http://www.centrallyonfire.org.

Before any controlled burn, permit holders must call the District Burning Line to ensure burning is permitted. The district may suspend burning depending on weather conditions.

Central Lyon County Fire District Chief Rich Harvey would like to remind all citizens to be fire safe and adhere to the restrictions on the permit. Property owners could be liable for any fire that escapes.

For information, call the district office at 775-246-6209.