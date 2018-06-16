Busy week ahead for Carson City supervisors

What: Board of Supervisors and Carson City School District Board of Trustees joint meeting

What: Board of Supervisors, acceptance of the Canvass of the 2018 Primary Election

The Board of Supervisors has a busy week ahead.

The board convenes briefly on Tuesday at 9 a.m. to accept the canvass of the vote for the 2018 primary election last week. And on Thursday it holds a joint meeting with the Carson City School District Board of Trustees.

The combined boards will hear several presentations, including overviews of residential development in Carson City, and internships and professional skills development available through the Carson City Library and Adams Hub.

In between, the supervisors hold their regular second meeting of the month starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

At that meeting, the board has a full agenda that includes votes on the request for proposal (RFP) for the city's new waste management vendor, $1.4 million in redevelopment money for events and projects, and a master plan amendment and rezoning of a portion of Lompa Ranch.

In April, the board gave Public Works staff direction to include the following in the waste management RFP: franchised residential and commercial services; mandatory residential service with exemption for residents that can prove regular use of the landfill; costs for both regular and wildlife-proof carts; automated single-stream recycling service on a bi-weekly basis; fee-based commercial recycling that incentivizes participation; and options for collection and disposal of seasonal yard waste.

The current waste management contract expires June 30, 2019, and a new vendor must be chosen by the end of this year to ensure new service starting July 1, 2019.

The $1.4 million in redevelopment fund spending includes $30,000 for the 2019 Carson City Off-Road presented by Epic Rides, $50,000 for the Façade Improvement Program, $200,000 each for the Curry Street project and for the South Carson Street Complete Streets project, $480,000 for the annual Michael Hohl, Inc. auto dealership incentive General Fund reimbursement, $223,787 for the annual Richard Campagni auto dealership incentive, and $160,000 for the Southgate Mall and Carson Mall sales tax reimbursement agreements.

The two Lompa Ranch items were recently recommended by the Planning Commission. One would rezone 26.89 acres at the east end of Railroad Drive and west of Interstate 580 from agriculture to single-family 6000 while the other would amend the master plan to create a specific plan area for that land.

That plan would lay out the requirements and restrictions for developing the property, including the addition of a second access road once Railroad Drive became too heavily trafficked.

The agenda for the board's Tuesday meeting is at http://carson.org/home/showdocument?id=60996.

The agenda for both the supervisors regular meeting and its joint meeting with the school district board is at http://carson.org/home/showdocument?id=61072,

The Board of Supervisors meets in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.