C.I.R.C.L.E.S Initiative manager to be Democratic luncheon speaker

Tom Blake, NETworX program manager at the Capital City C.I.R.C.L.E.S Initiative, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. An Anglican priest, Blake came to Carson City from Muncie, Ind., where he served for 13 years as pastor of Grace Episcopal Church.

The acronym "C.I.R.C.L.E.S." stands for "Connecting Individuals With Resources That Change Lives and Empower Sustainability." It's an affiliate of C.I.R.C.L.E.S. USA, a movement that connects high and middle income volunteers with families in poverty who struggle to land a job, negotiate a lease, or manage credit card debt. Those who succeed become a resource for others still in crisis. Its slogan is, "Building community to end poverty."

CCCI is also a key part of NETworX USA, an organization that describes itself as "a movement to measurably reduce poverty at its holistic core, not through well-doing for others, but through well-being together." NETworX provides support for both secular and faith-based affiliates committed to changing the mindset of poverty by establishing reciprocal relationships across the lines of class and race.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11, in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help to defer recurring expenses at Carson City's Democratic HQ. Suggested donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required. All are welcome.

For information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.