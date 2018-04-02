Call 811 before digging project

With spring weather here, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada is urging people to call 811 before starting any digging project.

April, according to a spokesman, is National Safe Digging Month. Whether it's a landscaping project such as planting trees or more complex work such as building a deck, PUC officials say there are numerous underground wires, cables and pipes that can be damaged by digging.

Every nine minutes an underground utility is damaged because someone decided to dig without first calling 811.

When an 811 call is received, utility officials will mark any buried utilities in the project area.

If someone damages an underground utility, it could potentially result in fines and repair costs.