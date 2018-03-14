Call for artists: ‘True Grit’ display asks artists to get creative with cards

What can you make with a deck of cards?

That's the question Mark Salinas, the city's arts and culture coordinator, is asking local artists for a project, titled True Grit, that's going up at Western Nevada College's Bristlecone Gallery.

The display, inspired by the Charles Portis novel of the same name, is calling for artists to use a deck of playing cards from local casinos to make a piece of artwork that can hang on a wall.

With no design restrictions, the show offers cash and prizes in adult and youth categories. As another bonus, the piece that wins best of show will be purchased for the city's public art collection.

The show will be judged by the Carson Nugget, Casino Fandango, Max Casino and Gold Dust West, and all entries will be featured in the show.

A reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 3 at the gallery will announce the winners, celebrate Carson City's National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Grant, and kick off 30 days of community programing based on the Portis novel.

The reception will offer free copies of the novel, which follows the adventures of 14-year-old Mattie Ross as she hires a debauched one-eyed U.S. Marshal to track down the criminal who shot and robbed her father in a game of cards.

Also to be showcased in the exhibition is work by Deon Reynolds, E Clampus Vitus, Mylo McCormick, and Ruby, the 20-foot "True Grit" rattlesnake mascot from the Nevada Day Parade.

To participate in the art show, email Salinas at msalinas@carson.org to receive a deck of canceled playing cards.

Artwork is due at the gallery, 2201 W. College Parkway, by April 27.