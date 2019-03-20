Cameron Rudy chosen as Mr. Carson High

Cameron Rudy was named as Mr. Carson High 2019 during the event presented by the CHS cheerleaders on Saturday at the Carson City Community Center.

Ben Granados was named as Nearly Mr. Carson High and Lucas Van Brow was named as Almost Mr. Carson High. Rudy won a prom package worth $500, Van Brow won a prom package worth $250 and Granados won a prom package worth $175.

Kahle Good was chosen as Mr. Personality, Cole Ashton was selected as Mr. Photogenic, Nicolas Desormier was named as Mr. People's Choice and Rudy won Mr. Talent.

Contestants in the event were: Jakob Carlson, Joshua Buchan, Zach Glanzmann, Nik Hylan, Quintyn Madsen, Granados, Desormier, Rudy, Chance Smith, Austin Salgado, Evan Cherpeski, Ashton, A.H. Gutierrez, Good and Van Brow.

Judges for the event were Sheriff Ken Furlong, Mayor Bob Crowell, Richard Varner, Susan Keema, Haley Canfield and Albert Jacquez.

Sponsors for the event were: Attitude Salon, Carson City Florist, Domino's Pizza, Office Depot, Papa Murphy's, Starbucks, Paul Schat Bakery, Wild Horse Theater, Alsco, Maurice's, Dutch Bros., Olive Garden, Pizza Factory, Get Nailed, Mary Kay, Subway, Cheer Bows and More, Courtyard Marriott.

Fox Brew Pub, Papa John's, Ron's Refegeration, Bella Vita Catering, Samallies Treats, Carson City Boxing Club, Northern Nevada Coin, Carson Street Tailoring and Tuxedo, Carson High library, Carson High ROTC, Carson High athletic depratment, Carson High administration, Carson Valley Inn, Environmental Protection Services and Gold Dust West.