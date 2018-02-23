Campus cleared after threat to Fernley High School

No threat was detected at Fernley High School after a warning was anonymously issued to the school.

Lyon County Sheriff's Office officials said around 9:30 a.m. Friday an indirect threat was made to the school via text message. A school staff member received the message which told them the school needed to take precautions and evacuate the school, said public information officer Michael Carlson.

"They identified the school but didn't make a direct threat saying there was a bomb or that they were going to try and get (anyone)," Carlson said. "Just mentioned the school and said they needed to take precautions."

The school went into lockdown for about 10 minutes while deputies arrived and cleared the campus.

"They didn't find anything out of the ordinary," Carlson said. "…We take this very seriously, (nationwide) we have seen this frequently since the Florida shooting, but we take everything at face value and respond accordingly, pursue who sent this and once we find the individual and pursue with the justice system."

The school resumed classes as normal post lockdown and deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

This has been the only threat Lyon County has received since the Florida shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.