Candy buy-back will benefit military members

For the eighth year, Carson City Pediatric Dentistry is offering its candy buy-back program for children who bring in their Halloween candy in exchange for cash.

In an effort to reduce the amount of candy being consumed by children after Halloween and to provide treats for military members, CCPD is offering $2 per pound (up to five pounds) per child (ages 0-16 years) for Halloween candy surrendered during office hours on Nov. 1, 2 and 5 through 9. CCPD is located at 4530 S. Carson Street, Suite No. 5, and the office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

"We believe in giving back to our community through projects like this," said Kevin Olson, DMD, co-owner of CCPD. "We are offering children a little something in return for their Halloween candy and then sending that candy to military service members as a little touch of America while they are serving overseas."

Children don't need to be patients at CCPD to participate in this offer.

In partnership with Operation Gratitude, candy collected at the dentists' office will be packaged up and sent to U.S. military troops serving overseas. Those dropping off candy are welcome to provide a hand-written note to be included with packages sent to troops. CCPD also will have note-making materials at the office for those who wish to draw up a card of thanks to those serving abroad.