Candyland game brought to life in Carson City performance

Ayako's Dance Studio, under the sponsorship of Pinkerton Ballet Theatre, will present "Dancing Thru Candyland" at 7 p.m. Friday in the Bob Boldrick Theater.

An adaptation of the board game Candyland, the performance will feature dancers at Pop Rock Mountains, Peppermint Pass, Cotton Candy Clouds and other sugary places on the journey to King Kandy and the 5 Jewels.

Ayako's students, ranging in ages from 3 to 70 and older, will be performing in the dance adventure.

The performers who practice at the studio come from Carson City and outlying areas such as Gardnerville, Minden, Dayton, Washoe Valley and Reno.

The family-friendly performance costs $13 for general admission, $8 for children 10 and under and seniors 60 and older.

Tickets can be purchased at the door prior to show time.

Recommended Stories For You

The Bob Boldrick Theater is inside the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.