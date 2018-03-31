Capital City Arts Initiative awarded $10,000 grant

National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu has announced the Capital City Arts Initiative has been awarded a Challenge America grant.

The competitive national $10,000 grant supports the current exhibition, Writing from Mars, by artist Rick Parsons in the CCAI Courthouse Gallery.

"We are thrilled to receive the National Endowment for the Arts grant. The NEA's acknowledgement and encouragement is extremely important for our organization and for our town," Glenn Clemmer, CCAI Board president, said.

The NEA grants support the creation of art, public engagement with art, lifelong learning in the arts, and enhancement of the livability of communities through the arts.

Parsons' Writing from Mars exhibition explores automatic writing, jazz thinking, and three-dimensional forms while also addressing the environment. Parsons grew up in Galveston, Texas, close to the oil industry and the Gulf Coast — this environment is heavily reflected in his work. The exhibit continues in the gallery through May 23.

The Capital City Arts Initiative is an artist-centered organization committed to the encouragement and support of artists and the arts and culture of Carson City and the surrounding region. The Initiative is committed to community building for the area's diverse adult and youth populations through art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies, and online projects.

CCAI presents visual arts exhibitions in the Carson City Courthouse, the Sierra Room, and the Brick. For information, visit CCAI's website at http://www.arts-initiative.org.

CCAI is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, Nevada Arts Council, Carson City Cultural Commission, Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, NV Energy Foundation, and John and Grace Nauman Foundation.