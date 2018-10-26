Capital City Community Band presents free concert on Nevada Day

The Capital City Community Band will present its annual Nevada Day free concert at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Capital Amphitheater. The concert will feature variety of music from Dixieland to Marches to Patriotic songs. A special feature will be "Home Means Nevada" by Marine Band arranger Sgt. Scott Ninmer. The arrangement will feature Doug Thunder, a 41-year member of the band, on Euphonium.

The concert also will feature "A Passing of the Baton" ceremony. Richard Doede, founding director and conductor for the past 41 years is retiring as conductor and will pass the baton to the new conductor, Nick Jacques.

Doede founded the band in 1978 at the continuous urging of some of the parents of his elementary and Jr. High band students. He has conducted the band since then and has taken the group to perform in Australia and Switzerland, as well as, concerts in Carson City, Dayton, Gardnerville, Minden, Lake Tahoe and Reno. Doede taught band in the Carson City School District covering students from fifth grade through twelfth grade from 1974 until his retirement in 1999. He also performed with the Reno Municipal for thirty years. Jacques is the current band director at Carson Middle School. He is a graduate of the University of Nevada-Reno with a Bachelor of Music in Music Education and Master of Music in Instrumental Conducting. He is a very talented performer in several groups in Carson City, Reno and surrounding areas and was awarded New Music Educator of the Year by the Nevada Music Educators Association.

The concert is free and open to the public. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to enjoy this concert. Bring a lawn chair or blanket on which to sit.

For more information, please call Richard Doede at (775) 883-2219.