Capital Ford donates $8,000 to Carson High band

Carson High School band students were awarded a check for $8,000 from Capital Ford in Carson City following a successful Drive 4UR School fundraiser held Sept. 15 from which students were able to raise the maximum amount.

CHS band program students devoted countless hours to signing people up for a $20 test drive of new Ford vehicles prior to the fundraising event. More than 300 members of the community, teachers, school board members and Superintendent Richard Stokes were able to test drive a Ford vehicle.

Proceeds from the Sept. 15 Drive 4UR School fundraiser were presented to band students on Oct. 12 at Carson High School before the 2018 homecoming football game. The money earned from Drive 4UR School will help students afford the costs of equipment, uniforms, travel and competition expenses.

"I am more than thrilled that so many people from the community turned out to support the Carson High School Band Program," said Carson City Band Association, Inc., Vice President Michelle Bowler.

The goal for each Drive 4UR School fundraiser is 300 test drives, and Ford Motor Company usually caps the proceeds at $6,000. But at the last test drive event Ford was willing to donate an additional $10 for each bonus test drive on a short obstacle course.