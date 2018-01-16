Capitol Gun Club to host WSF/USA Clay Shoot in Carson City

Registration is still open for the 2018 WSF/USA Clay Shoot to be held on Thursday at the Capitol City Gun Club. The event is scheduled to feature numerous USA Shooting Team members and special guests from Wounded Warriors Outdoors.

The event will begin with registration and a continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The shoot begins with a group picture at 10. Teams will report to their stations at 10:15 a.m. with sporting clay shoots to be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch will behled from 1 to 2 p.m. There will also be a USA Team member raffle in the morning and another raffle at 1:45 p.m. with the awards presentation at 2.

Cost is $85 which includes a 50-round clay shoot, ammo, lunch, transport (from Reno) to the range, shoot swag and golf cart rental.

The following from the USA Shooting Team are scheduled to attend:

Frank Thompson — Two-time Olympian (2016, 2012); National Champion (2015); Four-time National Championship, silver medalist (2013, 2012, 2011, 2008); Junior National Champion (2008); five-time World Champion team member.

Casey "Jake" Wallace — Pan American Games, 8th place (2015); CAT Games, silver medalist (2014); 2014 current world record holder in trap (125/125 set); National Champion (2014); five-time World Champion team member.

Emily Hampson — 2015 International Junior cup (gold); World Championship team member (2015, 2017); National Junior Olympic Champion (2015, 2017).

Mason Talbert — Member of the Texas A&M Pistol Team; Junior Olympic Sport Pistol Bronze Medalist (2017); Nationals Sport Pistol Bronze Medalist (2017); Nationals Junior Rapid Fire Pistol, fourth place (2017).

Hank Garvey — National Championship Jr. bronze medalist (2017); National Junior Olympic Shooting Champion (2016); National Junior Champion (2016); U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Shotgun Jr. Champion (2016).

Wounded Warrior special guests scheduled to attend are:

Josh Sust (Marine Corps), Matt Amos (Marine Corps), Yancy Baer (Army), Jason Pacheco (Marine Corps), Tommy Neuens (Army), Jim Sursely (Army), Brian Meyer ((Marine Corps), Steve Peeples (Wounded Warrior Outdoors).

The event is sponsored by the Wild Sheep Foundation, Nevada Bighorns Unlimited, Northern Nevada SCI, Crason Valley Chukar Club and the USA Shooting Team. Register online at WildSheepFoundation.org/convention/attendee-registration.

More information is available from the following: WSF: 406.404.8750; Terry Melby: 775.771.7653; Marty Harsin: 775.233.2247; Steve Tapogna: 775.721.5501; Kyle Meintzer: 775.657.8239; Todd Wilcks: 775.690.3853;Paul Cavin: 775.842.0261; Craig Wesner: 775.827.6111.