Carnival, July 4 fireworks set for Mills Park in Carson City

This is the 26th year RSVP will host the Independence Day Celebration and Carnival in Mills Park.

A winner of the Carson City Chamber of Commerce 2016 Event of the Year, and voted one of Carson City's top three Best Annual Events in 2017 — the event features live music, food and craft vendors, and carnival rides and games designed for all ages. This year's event takes place at Mills Park and begins on June 30 and runs through July 4. All day carnival wristbands are $30 at the park; $5 discount coupons are available at the RSVP Beer booth.

The schedule is as follows:

June 30, July 1: 1-10 p.m;. Live Local Bands on Saturday, and DJ on Sunday

July 2 and 3: 5-10 p.m.

July 4: 1-10 p.m.; Live Band — Wunderlust (a tribute to the one hit wonders), 4-8 p.m.; Live Remote with Wild 102.9 FM, 6-9 p.m.; Accompaniment on 102.9 FM during the Fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Wheelhouse Skate Expo all weekend long (includes giveaways and a skate jam)!

The fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. For those attending at the park, a stage and premium sound system will allow them to listen to the fully synchronized patriotic musical accompaniment. RSVP will partner with Cumulus Radio to carry the soundtrack over Wild 102.9.

"All proceeds go toward services for Carson City seniors designed to assist them to remain independent and in their own homes with dignity. RSVP Independent Living Programs include lifesaving services such as escorted transportation, respite care for family caregivers, volunteer companions for frail, homebound seniors, resistance exercise training, homemaker services, pro-bono legal services, personal emergency response systems, free Farmer's Market coupons and much more," said Susan Haas, executive director and CEO of RSVP.

Main event sponsors include Carson City Redevelopment Authority, Carson City Toyota, and Sierra Nevada Media Group. Additional sponsors include Carson Tahoe Health, Greater Nevada Credit Union, NVEnergy, Gold Dust West and Alpine Insurance.

For information about the event, becoming an event vendor or sponsor, or to find out about RSVP services for seniors, visit: http://nevadaruralrsvp.org or contact RSVP Fair Manager, Anita Moreno, at 775-687-4680 extension 7 or amoreno@nvrsvp.com.