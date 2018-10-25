Carson Aquatic Facility temporarily closed for improvements

The Carson Aquatic Facility will be closed from November 3 to January 2 for infrastructure enhancements.

An approximately $550,000 investment into the facility's infrastructure will be made during the two month closure. Improvements include re-plastering the 50 meter pool, painting, re-tiling, and other much needed improvements to the locker rooms and throughout the facility.

Funding for this project is from Quality of Life funds, a voter approved sales tax initiative, as well as Carson City Capital Improvement funds. Punch passes to the aquatic Facility will be honored at the Carson City MAC (Multipurpose Athletic Center) during the closure.

Carson Aquatic Facility is located at 841 N Roop St, Carson City 89701.

For additional information on the pool closure, please contact Mike Freeman, Recreation Program Manager, at 775-283-7351 or visit the website at http://www.carson.org/parksandrec.