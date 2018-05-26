Carson artist painting mural at Pioneer High School

According to Ralph Waldo Emerson, "Love of beauty is taste. The creation of beauty is art." Beauty and art can both be found at Pioneer High School.

PHS has recently been working on beautifying its campus. One of the steps in this beautification process is an original mural designed and painted by a local artist, Diana Uzzell.

Uzzell, who lives in the Carson area with her husband and five children, has been drawing since she was able to hold a pencil. The years she has spent developing her talent are definitely evident in the quality of her work.

The self-taught artist has been painting portraits for many years, but has recently started working on larger-scale projects.

One of these recent projects is a mural that will cover a large wall (54 feet by 8 feet) at PHS.

The mural includes images of trees, books, and faces of inspirational figures. The portraits of inspirational figures are accompanied by inspirational quotes, and students at PHS helped to decide which portraits to include in the mural.

Students and staff have been enjoying watching the mural develop over recent weeks; it's a welcome improvement to the campus.

Two of Uzzell's children attend PHS, and she wanted to show her support and appreciation for the school. The partnership between Uzzell and PHS has proven to be a delightful one.

Rebecca Allen is a teacher at Pioneer High School.