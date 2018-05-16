Carson City 11-year-old reported missing

At approximately 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, the Carson City Sheriff's Office received a report that a child was missing from his home near the corner of Betts and Boyle streets, west of the South Carson auto dealerships and adjacent to the Carson Colony. The child was last seen after returning home from school at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Brendan Hubbs-Whitney, 11, is 4 foot, 90 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, navy-blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

Carson City Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue crews have been searching the area throughout the evening. At approximately 9:15 p.m., search and rescue officials activated "a child is missing." Search teams and additional officers remain in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carson City Communications Division at 887-2677.