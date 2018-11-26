Carson City 5th graders to sing at Festival of Lights

Carolers from Carson High, Sierra Lutheran High and the YTCC Showstoppers will entertain in the downtown restaurants.

6:30 p.m. – Photos with Santa and hot chocolate and cookies – Carson Nugget outdoor Patio

6 p.m. — The downtown and capitol grounds are spectacularly lit

5:30 p.m. – The Christmas program begins at the steps of the Capitol

4-7 p.m. – Free sleigh rides begin in front of the Capitol

Come early to obtain best parking and make your dinner reservations.

Carson Street will close for through traffic between 4-8 p.m. Curry and Stewart streets will be open.

Friday will be a night to remember, for that's when over 400 of Carson's fifth graders put on their show

Singing those precious holiday tunes, we all learned so very, very long ago.

With youthful energy knowing no bounds, and Santa and the Grinch to lead the way

Those young voices will sing their hearts out as they — and we — swing and sway.

There'll be old-fashioned sleigh rides and pictures with Santa and the Grinch too in this holiday scene.

The hot cocoa will be flowing and cookies to share; it's an event to please even those less than keen.

Grandparents and parents and brothers and sisters will be ever so proud as they watch their children sing loud and clear

And, then there will be oohs and aahs as the Capitol comes alive with so many lights, one and all will let out a very long cheer.

Don't miss out on this wonderful night as Carson City welcomes the holiday season.

It's the 30th celebration and growing every year, so come celebrate if only for this reason.