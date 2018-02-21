Carson City Airport Authority narrows list of manager candidates

The Carson City Airport Authority is one step closer to hiring a new airport manager.

The board recently reviewed and ranked résumés, and a subcommittee has narrowed candidates down to four individuals who will be brought in for in-person interviews. Another candidate may be added after authority member Michael Golden asked if he could have a résumés re-evaluated during an authority meeting on Wednesday.

"The goal is to come back at the next meeting in March or to call a special meeting sooner to bring in the candidates, have them present to the board, and let the board ask additional questions to make sure we're getting the right candidate," said Airport Authority Member Larry Harvey.

In August, the authority hired Dirk Zahtilla on a temporary basis to act as interim manager while a search for a permanent replacement for Tim Rowe, the former manager who resigned in July, was conducted.

At the meeting the authority also approved a change to gate cards used by tenants there to access the airport. The airport is dropping its $10 annual fee and all cards will be automatically renewed on June 1 if updated information is received from the cardholder. A $25 fee will be charged for new or replacement cards and a $20 fee to reactivate cards that expire.

The authority also discussed ongoing complaints about two individuals who are soliciting work at the airport without being licensed as a fixed base operator (FBO). One individual now claims to be working for an established FBO there, Zahtilla said. The board directed Zahtilla to verify and substantiate both complaints as well as to gather information on a hangar owner who has been accused of living in his hangar, which is a violation of airport rules.