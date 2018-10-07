Carson City Airport Authority seeks member

The Carson City Board of Supervisors is seeking applications from persons interested in serving on the Carson City Airport Authority.

The Airport Authority is a seven-member board that oversees all matters pertaining to the Carson City Airport. Meetings are held the third Wednesday of every month at the Carson City Community Center in the Sierra Room.

Applicants must be willing to serve approximately 10 to 16 hours a month. There's one open position open to fill an unexpired term ending in October 2020.

The position is for a Fixed Base Operator as the applicant must be a fixed base operator at the Carson City airport.

All applications submitted will be considered public information.

Applications will be accepted until Oct 26. Interviews for this volunteer position are tentatively planned to be held at the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 1.

Applications are available at the Carson City Executive Offices, 201 N. Carson St. No. 2 or at http://www.carson.org/volunteer.