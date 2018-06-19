Carson City Airport to celebrate 90th anniversary

When: June 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If You Go

The Carson City Airport is celebrating its 90th anniversary with its annual open house Saturday.

The free event includes the Cactus Air Force Wings and Wheel Museum, historical military aircraft and equipment, RE/MAX hot air balloon, ground-bound rides, robotics and drone demonstrations, food trucks, and raffles.

Flybys of vintage aircraft will include a CH-46 Sea Knight, A-26 Invader, TBM Avenger, OV-10 Bronco, and AH-1S Cobra.

New this year to the event is planning speakers on aviation and aerospace careers.

On hand will be Lech Ochs,a mechanical engineer, with aerospace manufacturer Click Bond, Inc.; Katie Greenwood, pilot outreach coordinator at Truckee Tahoe Airport; Brian Kupla, owner, Brian Kupla Photography-Commercial UAS, which does cinematography, photography and 3D mapping using drones; and Mayor Bob Crowell, who served in the U.S. Navy.

The event is also a chance to meet the airport's new manager.

"This is a great opportunity for me as the new airport manager to meet with tenants and citizens and share in the experience of aviation in our

community," said Ken Moen, who was hired in March from 21 applicants for the job.

Moen previously worked as general aviation property program manager at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The open house starts at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast for purchase. Flybys of vintage aircraft start at 9:30 a.m. The event goes until 4 p.m.

The Carson City Airport is at 2600 College Parkway.