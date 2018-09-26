Carson City Airport to get new flight school

The Carson City Airport should have a new flight school next month.

The Airport Authority on Wednesday approved a new fixed base operator, Great Basin Aviation.

The business, owned and operated by Denny and Jennifer Prins, already operates a flight school at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, and wants to expand.

"We have grown like we never thought we would," said Jennifer Prins, who spoke at the authority meeting.

She said the Reno school currently has students who come from Carson City that would attend a school here instead as well as many students flying for recreation who would feel more comfortable at a smaller airport.

The business currently has eight instructors and five aircraft, and will be adding two more instructors and is closing on the purchase of two more planes, two Cessna 172s.

Recommended Stories For You

Prins said after the meeting the Carson City location will have two planes available, a traditional round gauge and a glass panel.

The airport's most recent flight school, Carson Aviation Adventures Flight School, recently left the airport.

The authority discussed several other items that were pushed to their October meeting for possible action.

The airport is considering a feasibility study to see if an approach lighting system and instrument approach procedure alternatives could be installed and put in place that would allow for nighttime operations.

"It has been a hinderance to economic development at the airport," said Ken Moen, airport manager. "Pilots and this board have told me to see about eliminating the nighttime restrictions."

The authority also discussed forming a strategic plan committee, and possibly hiring a facilitator, to develop a strategic plan for the airport.

"I think this is critical to the airport," said Moen. "As far as vision, the airport needs economic development."

The committee will be discussed further at the authority's October meeting, including considering members from the Nevada Department of Transportation, city and state tourism officials, and other city representatives.

A runway rehabilitation project begins on Oct. 8 and should last two weeks, said Moen, requiring the airport to close for two days on Oct. 15-16.

Moen said the airport will hold a meeting on Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m., for tenants to discuss the closure.