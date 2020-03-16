Carson City announces government closures

Aerial View of Carson City, Nevada looking north.

Carson City officials are continuously monitoring the level of risk of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) to the community. In close coordination with Carson City Health and Human Services, the City Manager’s Office along with City departments in an abundance of caution are coordinating the closure of some offices to take additional measures to slow the spread of respiratory viruses. As closures are announced please visit carson.org/covid19 for information and updates about government services.

City services such as the Assessor and Treasurer will remain open to the public, however residents are encouraged to use the City’s online services whenever possible rather than coming into a City building. Residents can pay online at http://www.carsonpayments.com/, or use the payment box located behind City Hall on Plaza St.

Carson City Sheriff and Carson City Fire Department will continue to respond to emergency and nonemergency calls. Public safety personnel have been trained and equipped with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and will continue to serve the public with the usual high standard of response and protection. Remember, only call 9-1-1 in an emergency. Carson City Sheriff’s Office will not offer fingerprinting services at this time, all other services are available. Carson City Fire Department Administrative Office at Station 51 will not be open for walk – in services, however members of the community can call (775) 887-2210, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The County Clerk’s Office would like to remind anyone who has concerns about appearing at a polling location may send a written and signed request for an absent ballot to the County Clerk’s Office. The deadline to request an absent ballot for the Primary Election is May 26, 2020. Absent Ballot Request Forms are available online at http://www.carson.org/elections or you may contact the County Clerk’s Office at elections@carson.org or (775) 887-2087. Effective March 21, 2020, the Marriage Bureau will be closed on Saturdays and will not be facilitating wedding ceremonies until further notice.

Carson City Public Works administration building, located at 3505 Butti Way, will be closed to walk – in services. For new water/sewer service, applications can be submitted online at carson.org/utilities, residents can also call (775) 887-2355, or email Utilitybilling@carson.org. Those without a scanner can take a picture of the application and send it. There is a drop-off mail slot on the front door, at 3505 Butti Way. Residents can pay online athttps://payments.carson.org/Click2GovCX/index.html.

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space Administration Officeand Lone Mountain Cemetery will still be open for business, but the City strongly encourages the public to try and conduct most business by phone or email where possible. Decisions on canceling Camp Carson Spring Break, Underwater Egg Hunt, sports tournaments and other activities beyond April 6 will be made at a later date and in compliance with direction from the Governor, Carson City Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control.

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space facilities and programs will be closed/cancelled and full refunds will be given for all participants impacted by these cancellations/closures for the duration of March 17-April 6:

• Carson Aquatic Facility: All aquatics programs and classes, including Carson Tiger Sharks Swim Team and scheduled swim meets

• Carson City Community Center and Fuji Park (all programs and classes)

• Adaptive Programs: Movers and Doers

• Capital Kids Before and After School Program

• Multipurpose Athletic Center (MAC)

• Youth and adult sports (MAC and Carson Middle School)

• All organized and permitted sports activities at Pete Livermore Sports Complex, Governor’s Field and Centennial Park. Includes all Youth Sports Association Activities and sports tournaments.

• Interpretive hikes

• Parks and Recreation Commission April 2 meeting

Carson City Community Development, located at 108 E. Proctor Street, will be closed to the general public, March 17 through April 6, or until further notice. The public will continue to be able to apply for a building permit, business license, or zoning permit through the online permit portal at permitcenter.carson.org. Permits will continue to be processed while the offices are closed to the public. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Those who need assistance can contact the applicable division by phone or email as follows:

• Building Permits: 887-2310 or bldgdiv@carson.org

• Business License: 887-2105 or businesslicenses@carson.org

• Planning & Zoning: 887-2180 or planning@carson.org

• Code Enforcement: 887-2599 or codeenforcement@carson.org

• Development Engineering: 887-2300 or spottey@carson.org

The Carson City Senior Center is closing the Senior Center to the public March 17 through April 6. All activities, programs and meeting areas are closed to the public and will resume after April 6 or when the State Medical Officer evaluates the public health risk and determines it is safe to resume normal operations.

Congregate (on-site) lunch will be available by drive-thru, Monday – Friday, 11-12 p.m., for seniors age 60 and over at the Senior Center main entrance, 911 Beverly Drive.

• Meals on Wheels will operate as normal.

• Case Management will be available by phone appointments.

• If you are a senior in need of services, please contact with the Senior Center at (775) 883-0703.

The Carson City Library is taking steps to ensure a smooth closure of the library to the public should it become necessary. At this time, public computers and meeting rooms are unavailable. Although operating hours are reduced to 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, the library remains open to the public for the time being.

Department of Carson City Arts and Culture is canceling the following:

• Carson City Cultural Commission Meeting, March 17, 2020

• All Randy Cohen ‘Art and Economic Impact’ presentations March 17 and March 18 at various locations.

• ‘First Lady Presents…Ronnie Rector’ Art Reception March 27, 2020 at the Governor’s Mansion.

The following public meetings will still take place as regularly scheduled:

• Board of Supervisors

• Planning Commission

• Regional Transportation Commission

• Carson City is actively working to provide alternative options for calling in or commenting on-line to reduce in person public contact.

For health information and updates visit GetHealthyCarsonCity.org. Carson City Health and Human Services developed a public hotline, (775) 283-4789, devoted to keeping the community up-to-date and informed on COVID-19. The hotline will service Douglas, Lyon and Storey County as well as Carson City residents. The line will be staffed Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and concerns.