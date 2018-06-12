Carson City Art Gallery and Pottery rolling out series of art classes

Carson City Art Gallery and Pottery said it's giving the community more of what it wants — art classes.

The gallery approached its artists with the offer of teaching two-to-three-hour workshops and series of classes as their schedules permit.

The lineup is kicking off on June 23 with "The Wonders of Watercolor: The Incredible Iris" workshop.

Taught by Dana Childs, also known as d'Lauren, attendees are invited to amaze themselves as they paint a delicate Iris. The workshop, taking place from 9 a.m. to noon, will cover how to create impressionistic watercolor effects.

Childs has been painting watercolors professionally for more than two decades. In addition to this class, she will be offering more art workshops in the future at the gallery, all with a focus on technique and expressiveness.

All levels of painters are encouraged to participate.

Mimi Gomberg will lead another workshop, "Finger on Impressionism," from 6 to 8 p.m. June 28. The workshop is intended to feed your inner child and help participants reach new depths of creativity through finger painting.

The gallery, whose teachers have more than 60 years of combined experience, also hosts pottery classes. Most of the classes are word of mouth, and enrollment fills up quickly.

For pricing and availability, go to carsoncityart.com.

The gallery also sponsors Artist of the Month exhibitions. This month's featured artist is Elaine Legras, the Reno artist and jeweler who co-owns Blue Zephyr Fine Metals along with her husband, Jean Pierre.

Legras works with silver, bronze, and copper precious metal clay, as well as silver, gold, and copper wire to hand-form unique pieces of fine jewelry.

The gallery is at 110 S. Curry St., at the corner of Second Street. Operating hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and by appointment or chance.

Classes and other information are posted at carsoncityart.com, or available by emailing carsoncityart@yahoo.com or calling 775-313-8628.