Carson City Art Gallery featuring work by artist Carrie Christine White

A San Francisco native with an eye for color is January's artist of the month at Carson City Art Gallery.

Carrie Christine White said she discovered her love of art as a child and has continued self-expression through the use of color ever since.

Although the artist grew up in Northern California, she moved to Reno and has gained a following across the country.

Her travels serve as inspiration for the colorful abstract-impressionistic representations that often detail her favorite places.

Using acrylic paint, White paints a variety of subjects from speeding trains and towering bridges to vibrant skies and looming mountains.

The gallery, at 110 S. Curry St., is hosting a reception with the artist from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. The event will offer light refreshments with the chance to meet the artist and take home one of her pieces.

The exhibit will remain on display through the month.

For information, call 775-313-8628.