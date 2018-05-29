Carson City Art Gallery hosting reception, art fair

An Artist of the Month reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday will celebrate the artwork of Elaine Legras, a Reno artist and jeweler who owns Blue Zephyr Fine Metals with her husband, Jean Pierre.

Legras works with silver, bronze, and copper precious metal clay, as well as silver, gold, and copper wire to hand-form unique pieces of fine jewelry.

The reception includes light refreshments and will be at Carson City Art Gallery and Pottery, 110 S. Curry St.

The gallery is hosting an art fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot and on the porch. A selection of the gallery's artists will be displaying their work, and some will be doing live demonstrations.

Live acoustic music will be provided by Christopher Nagel & Friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Nagel is an award winning multi-media artist showing at the gallery.

Saturday is also opening day for the nearby 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additionally, June's Wine Walk will take place at downtown locations from 1 to 5 p.m.