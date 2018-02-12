Carson City arts and culture director to become city employee

Carson City's arts and culture director is moving from the culture and tourism authority to become a city employee.

The position will remain funded entirely by 1 percent of the transient occupancy tax, the tax that funds the tourism office, but will now report to Nick Marano, city manager, and will move out of the visitor's bureau and into a city office.

The Culture & Tourism Authority Board of Directors on Monday voted to amend the authority's agreement with Carson City to move the job and the allocated portion of the room tax under the purview of the city.

"For me it's very much the same thing I'm doing now," said Mark Salinas, arts and culture director. "This gives us a higher platform and engages our cultural commission which is under the city."

Carson City Supervisor Karen Abowd, who sits on the authority board, agreed, saying it elevates the position to the same level as it is in Las Vegas and Reno.

"Only thing I'd like to add is to say I'm proud to say the city recognizes the value of what Mark brings to the city," she said.

Recommended Stories For You

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will have to vote whether to approve the change, probably at a March meeting, Abowd said after the meeting.

James Salanoa, culture and tourism authority's marketing assistant, is now the authority's event manager after the board voted to reclassify the job and bump up the position's salary and benefits by $12,520.40.

The board also approved the creation of a new position, office assistant, for annual salary and benefits of $46,767.16.

Revenue from the room tax is coming in about $430,000 above what was budgeted for culture and tourism authority's 2018 budget, said Joel Dunn, the former executive director who's now consulting with the authority on a strategic plan and transition plan for the top position.