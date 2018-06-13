Carson City audit report issues one recommendation

Carson City's grants management is in good shape, according to the city's internal auditor.

A review of 10 grants resulted in only one recommendation to ensure everyone who handles grants has proper training, Mark Steranka, partner, Moss Adams LLP, told the Audit Committee on Tuesday.

"It was all good news," said Steranka.

The random audit sample included grants from six city departments — Community Development; Fire; Health & Human Services; Parks, Recreation, and Open Space; Public Works; and the Sheriff's Office. The largest grant was a $199,347 Women, Infants, and Children grant managed by Health & Human Services and the smallest was a $16,218 grant from Carson Water Subconservancy District for erosion control on Golden Eagle Lane managed by Parks and Rec.

The audit looked at adherence to policies and procedures, contracts, documentation, training, travel, compliance, and other tasks associated with managing a grant.

The Audit Committee last year recommended grants as one of the internal auditor's areas of controls testing for the current fiscal year.

The Audit Committee also voted to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve Eide Bailly, LLP as the city's internal auditor for fiscal year 2019.

The city sent out a request for a statement of qualifications and received three responses, said Nancy Paulson, interim city manager.

Those were narrowed to two proposals — from Eide Bailey and Moss Adams — and the Review and Selection Committee conducted interviews.

Paulson said Eide Bailey, which has been the city's external auditor for 15 years, was selected for numerous reasons, including lower rates, familiarity with Nevada Revised Statutes, and experience auditing cities.