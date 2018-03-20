Carson City author sets western novel in Bodie

Welcome to Bodie. It's a rowdy town nestled in the Sierra Nevada, overrun with gold miners, gamblers, and general riffraff, and a dead body turns up every day before breakfast.

That's the setting for Lariat Quinn's new book, "Badman from Bodie and the Gold Rings," which the Carson City resident released through Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The story follows the Badman, who, with no name, no memory and no past, rides into town and finds himself taking down villains of every description.

When the Badman visits members of an angry Paiute tribe, who have fallen victim to the greedy miners, he learns a terrible curse has been hexed over Bodie.

In the story, the way to peace is drenched in blood, and even a bad man has a code of honor.

The author, a native of Texas, is a Vietnam War veteran with several awards in educational theater. He has written more than 200 songs and has been published by Big Bopper Music and Blueberry Music/United Artist.

Although his western book is his first novel, Quinn has written copy for radio, newsletters, poetry and plays.

The 90-page paperback costs $12 and is available at http://www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.