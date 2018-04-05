Carson City author to have book signing Saturday

A Carson City local will be sharing his work with the community in a book signing of his newest novel Saturday.

Michael Hartman recently announced the release of his latest novel, "Deadly Voyeur," and will be selling signed copies Saturday at The Pour House during the downtown Wine Walk.

The novel is a sequel to the previous one, "Jagurundi" released in 2015, which follows an aging California police detective determined to solve a string of murders involving the local homeless population.

"I love a great story, and that's why I love to write," Hartman said. "Throughout my life and career I have been told that I am a great story teller, so after retirement in 2012, I decided to see if I could put that reputation to the test by becoming a novelist. 'Deadly Voyeur' has received some great reviews from members of my critique group, so I'm hopeful the general reading public will find it to be well worth the read."

The book signing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Pour House.