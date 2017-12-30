Carson City-based Mission Senior Living staff honored

During the 12th annual Caregiver Recognition Luncheon on Nov. 29 at the Atlantic Resort, 10 Mission Senior Living team members were among 93 caregivers recognized by the Nevada Caregivers Coalition for enhancing the quality of life for those in their care. Carson City-based Mission Senior Living offers assisted living and memory care services at locations in Nevada, Oregon, and Arizona.

Recognized from MSL were Eleanor Clark and Teri Gooch from Summit Estates in Reno; Tiffany Bell and E.D. Crouser from Skyline Estates in Carson City; Flor Vargas, Ana Hernandez, Krista Evans and Rosa Hoyt from Carson Valley Senior Living in Gardnerville; and Terri Minor and Delia Vargas from Fernley Estates in Fernley.

Vargas also received the In-Facility Paid Caregiver award, one of seven special recognitions bestowed to those providing exceptional and compassionate care. She has worked at Fernley Estates as a caregiver for 3 1/2 years.

"Caring people, serving people, improving lives, that's our mission," MSL President Darryl Fisher said. "We care for our residents just as we would our own family members, with compassion and respect. For this dedicated and caring team of caregivers, this recognition is much deserved and we're proud they are part of the MSL family."

— MSL President Darryl Fisher

The Caregivers Coalition serves Northern Nevada by providing caregivers with resources, information and support. Members include agencies, businesses and individuals that provide care to individuals and loved ones across the life span, according to the organization.