Carson City Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Thursday

Support First Responders at the "Battle of the Badges" Blood Drives with United Blood Services in Carson City.

Carson City law enforcement and fire departments compete to garner the most blood donations. The blood drives will be held at the Carson City Fire Department from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and at the Carson City Sheriff's Office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Participants can mention who they would like to support at the blood drive and donate on behalf of "Team Law" or "Team Fire." Participants will also receive a limited-edition "Battle of the Badges" T-shirt and a chance to win a Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom from Chester's Reno Harley-Davidson.

To schedule a donation appointment at the Carson City Fire Department, visit http://bit.ly/CCFDJun21 or at the Sheriff's Office at http://bit.ly/CCSOJun21. Donation times can also be booked in advance at 800-696-4484. Donors can save time by completing their Health History Questionnaire at unitedbloodservices.org the day of their appointment and printing their Fast Track Donation ticket. Donors must bring a photo ID. Walk-ins are welcome.