Carson City birth announcements for April 11-19

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Kimberly Lindley and Darin Oren of Minden, Dean MacDonald Oren, born April 11, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Jeanne McDarment and Elvis Uribe of Yerington, Alonzo Jovanny Uribe, born April 11, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Sarah Stanko-Sandvand and Michael Foore Jr. of Carson City, Willow Elizabeth Foore, born April 11, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Shannon and Ryan Bennett of Carson City, Jack Worn Bennett, born April 12, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Ericka Sizemore and John Dunsmore of Palo Alto, Calif., GC Bay Dunsmore, born April 12, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Destiny Feagan and Ramon Garcia of Carson City, Amilia Madeleine-Rose Garcia, born April 13, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Annaliese Lynch and Michael Thiel II of Carson City, Serena Mae Thiel, born April 13, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Kadie and Alex Seghieri of Gardnerville, Olivia June Seghieri, born April 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Addie Devine and Holly Roberts IV of Carson City, Ryker William Roberts, born April 14, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Adrienne Madsen and Arnoldo Santoyo of Carson City, Max Santoyo, born April 15, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Alienor Alessandrini and Russell Camerson Rivera of Wellington, Russell Jean Clark Rivera Jr., born April 16, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Rosalia Luna-Ruiz and Ernesto Luna Guerrero of Incline Village, Aracely Luna Ruiz, born April 17, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Cynthia Medina and Louis Bell of Carson City, Aylee Isabel Bell, born April 18, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Shaylea Douglas and Leonardo Quezada-Lara of Carson City, Angel Ezekiel Quezada-Douglas, born April 19, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.