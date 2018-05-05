Carson City birth announcements for April 27-May 2

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Jordyn Carlson-Jones and Colten Kromrey of Dayton, Anika Lee Kromrey, born April 27, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Michelle Marty and Tyler Jordan of Carson City, Grayson James Jordan, born April 28, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Alondra Ruelas and Raul Gonzalez Ramirez of Gardnerville, Penelope Gonzalez Ruelas, born April 28, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Sarah and Andrew Kerlin of Minden, Brynlee Anne Kerlin, born April 29, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Teresa and Joshua Marriott of Carson City, Piper Jordan Marriott, born April 30, 2018, weighing 10 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Keva and Jesse Coffman of Carson City, Amiya Jeanee Coffman, born May 2, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and one ounce.