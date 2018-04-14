Carson City birth announcements for April 4-10
April 14, 2018
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Maria Arcadia Santos and Justin Young of Carson City, Preston Noah Young, born April 4, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Miranda Barraza-Lee and Jacob-Alexander Nemirow of Dayton, Ariella Sophia Nemirow-Lee, born April 8, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Alicia and Michael Hansen of Carson City, Aurelian James Chancellor Hansen, born April 8, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Melissa Nordeen and Adam Corder of Dayton, Kingston Black Corder, born April 9, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
To Kandace Dutton and Sergio Soto of Carson City, Samuel Alfonso Soto, born April 10, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.
