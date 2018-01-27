Carson City birth announcements for Dec. 13-Jan. 3, 2018

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Brooke and Joe Lavezzo of Minden, Ryleigh Rena Lavezzo, born Dec. 13, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Courtney and Nicholas Kozeniesky of Reno, Kaylin Alice Kozeniesky, born Jan. 1, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Brittany Presnell and Jermaine Siffel of Carson City, Azrielle Renee Presnell-Siffel, born Jan. 1, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Toni Pete and William Turtle-Nevers of Carson City, Karter Dwight Turtle-Nevers, born Dec. 31, 2017, weighing 6 pounds.

To Olyvia Chairez and Rudyjay Cox of Carson City, Sahrina Nichelle Chairez-Cox, born Jan. 2, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Twana Hennagin and Loran Kelley Jr. of Dayton, Ryleigh Ann Kelley, born Jan. 2, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Tawny Caudill and Austin Cortez of Carson City, Alek Jayce Cortez, born Jan. 3, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Courtney and Dillon Goodnight of Gardnerville, Wyatt Thomas Goodnight, born Jan. 3, 2018, weighing 6 pounds.

To Betty Wagers and Clint Christensen of Carson City, Olivia Rose Christensen, born Jan. 3, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center

To Jennifer and Jason Munk of Reno, Pheobe Carol Munk, born Dec. 26, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.