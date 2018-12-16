Carson City birth announcements for Dec. 15, 2018

To Sylvia Cormier and Christian Cormier of Sparks, Jace Paul Cormier, born Dec. 3, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Jessica Cabral and Scott Cabral of Dayton, Emma Maria Cabral, born Dec. 3, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

To MaryJane Gomez and David Baker of Minden, Elias Anthony Leroy Baker, born Dec. 4, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Cynthia Vereschagin and Jacob Haggard of Gardnerville, Allison Ann Haggard, born Dec. 4, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Lizzet Munoz and Pablo Munoz of Reno, Amelia Munoz, born Dec. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Elayna Cooper and Matthew Cooper of Carson City, Rylan Louis Cooper, born Dec. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Mary Gleason and Tyler Reid of Silver Springs, Alice Christine Reid, born Dec. 7, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Keri Bruno and Wilber Bruno-Mazariego of Gardnerville, Bentley Kenin Bruno, born Dec. 9, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.