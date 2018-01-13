Carson City birth announcements for Dec. 23-Jan. 3

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Jessica and Michael Janas of Dayton, Mason Andrew Janas, born Dec. 24, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Desiree Gonzales and Vance Porter of Carson City, Damian Joseph Porter, born Dec. 23, 2017, weighing 4 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Ashley Blackwood and Gerardo Magallon Jr. of Carson City, Anelli Rose Magallon, born Dec. 25, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Cindy Guerrero Herrera and Andres Ramirez-Diaz of Mound House, Valeria Ramirez, born Dec. 26, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Rachel Kuhn and Michael Orlick of Carson City, Camryn Bree Orlick, born Dec. 26, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

Recommended Stories For You

To Shiya DeWindt and Zachary Smith of Carson City, Charlie Reianne Smith, born Dec. 27, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Monica and Gabriel Ruiz of Carson City, Abigail Iris Ruiz, born Dec. 27, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Kaitlin Capra and Sage Pommerening of Wellington, Kaysen Lloyd Pommerening, born Dec. 27, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Holly and Charles Jones of Gardnerville, Bodie Joseph Jones, born Dec. 27, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Kristen and John Bragg of Fayetteville, Braxton Joshua Bragg, born Dec. 28, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Blanche McElroy and Brandon Bowman of Sparks, Maia Lillie Bowman, born Dec. 28, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Danielle and Thomas Baxter of Dayton, Michaela Alleen Baxter, born Dec. 27, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Castorena and Ian Blowney of Carson City, Cash Antonio Blowney, born Dec. 29, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Danelle Galvan-Olmos and Richardo Sedillo of Carson City, Angelo Joseph Christopher Sedillo, born Dec. 29, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Kimberly Gallina and Taylor Dillaha of Carson City, Curren Patrick Charles Dillaha, born Dec. 31, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Courtney and Nicholas Kozeniesky of Reno, Kaylin Alice Kozeniesky, born Jan. 1, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Brittany Presnell and Jermaine Siffel of Carson City, Azrielle Renee Presnell-Siffel, born Jan. 1, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Toni Pete and William Turtle-Nevers of Carson City, Karter Dwight Turtle-Nevers, born Dec. 31, 2017, weighing 6 pounds.

To Olyvia Chairez and Rudyjay Cox of Carson City, Sahrina Nichelle Chairez-Cox, born Jan. 2, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Twana Hennagin and Loran Kelley Jr. of Dayton, Ryleigh Ann Kelley, born Jan. 2, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Tawny Caudill and Austin Cortez of Carson City, Alek Jayce Cortez, born Jan. 3, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Courtney and Dillon Goodnight of Gardnerville, Wyatt Thomas Goodnight, born Jan. 3, 2018, weighing 6 pounds.

To Betty Wagers and Clint Christensen of Carson City, Olivia Rose Christensen, born Jan. 3, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.