Carson City birth announcements for Feb. 14-22

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Renetta Durnin and Joshua Dini of Schurz, Winter Star Durnin-Dini, born Feb. 22, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Sayra and Samuel Miske of Dayton, Jacob Leonel Miske-Osorio, born Feb. 23, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Lauren and Matthew Stevens of Carson City, Payton Rae Stevens, born Feb. 24, 2018, weighing 9 pounds.

To Carol and Preston Dunn of Carson City, Rian Howard Dunn, born Feb. 25, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Caitlyn Stout and Thomas Higday of Carson City, Mykah Hayden Higday, born Feb. 27, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Nicole and Michael Potosky of Gardnerville, Dallas Anne Potosky, born March 3, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Erika Salas-Bernal and Jose Mendez Ruiz of Carson City, Sebastian Ezaias Mendez Salas, born March 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Elizabeth Torres Benitez and Luis Sencion-Gonzalez of Carson City, Camila Sencion-Benitez, born March 5, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Heather and Martin Kois of Carson City, Marilla Christine Kois, born March 6, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Alyssa Bispo and Sterling Smith of Dayton, Emelia Emerald Rose Smith, born March 6, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Victoria Hynick and Kory Martinson of Dayton, Connor Alexander Martinson, born March 6, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Kati Villalobos and Robert Gregory of Carson City, Logan Hazel Gregory, born March 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Holly Felix and Ezequiel Felix-Guerrero of Dayton, Zoey Mae Felix, born March 7, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 10 ounces.