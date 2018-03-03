Carson City birth announcements for Feb. 14-22
March 3, 2018
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Karey and Stephen Jones of Gardnerville, Kaydon Jaxon Jones, born Feb. 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Brynn Bertucci and Joshua Nelson of Carson City, Zachary Ryan Nelson, born Feb. 16, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Yesenia Estrada and Christopher Cuevas of Carson City, Mateo Cuevas, born Feb. 19, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Julia and Marco Avilamora of Carson City, Giovanni Antonio Avilamora, born Feb. 20, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Tonya and Adam LaPaille of Gardnerville, Lucas Jeffrey LaPaille, born Feb. 21, 2018, weighing 6 pounds.
To Stefanie and Joseph Harville of Mound House, Joseph Ellis Harville Jr., born Feb. 21, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Julia Nauyoks and Tieg Oney of Mound House, Hailey May Oney, born Feb. 21, 2018, weighing 4 pounds and 16 ounces.
To Katharine Kahler and Jeremy Placencia of Carson City, Chloe Lin Placencia, born Feb. 21, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Olga and Mario Walther of Yerington, Alice Alexandra Walther, born Feb. 22, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
