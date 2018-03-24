Carson City birth announcements for Jan. 16-March 15

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Arlana Zimmerman and James Licastro of Minden, Damien James Licastro, born Jan. 16, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Brittany and Cody Cunningham of Mound House, Lenox Isley Cunningham, born March 2, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Sarah and Shawn Nolan of Carson City, Charlotte Monroe Nolan, born March 8, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and one ounce.

To Jennifer and Christopher Connell of Carson City, Jaina Louise Connell, born March 8, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Nichole Woodward and Kristopher Ackenback of Carson City, Kinzley Raine Ackenback, born March 9, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Soralla Vargas of Carson City, Davian Jose Hernandez, born March 9, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To April Arden and Joshua Lillo of Carson City, Teagan Makayla Olivia Arden, born March 12, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Neira Araiza and Jose Gonzalez Miranda of Carson City, Jaylani Saileen Gonzalez, born March 13, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Aalana Foreman and Adam Thrush of Fallon, Cria Ann Thrush, born March 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Cassandra Cossel and Justin Gaylord of Carson City, Emmalynn Marie Gaylord, born March 15, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.