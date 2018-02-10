Carson City birth announcements for Jan. 3-26

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Ronnie Rangel and Billy Johnson of Gardnerville, Landon Joeseph Johnson, born Jan. 3, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Krista Batt and Matthew Contini of Carson City, Killian Richard Contini, born Jan. 4, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Rachel and Steven Henning of Gardnerville, Caden Joseph Henning, born Jan. 5, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Nora Pritchard and Joshua Cook of Carson City, Nora Jayne Cook, born Jan. 6, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Brittany McGill and Joseph Terrasas of Carson City, Myles David Terrasas, born Jan. 6, 2018, weighing 8 pounds.

To Madison Schirlls of Gardnerville, Corbyn James Schirlls, born Jan. 6, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Breanna Cuesta and Walter Ball IV of Washoe Valley, Gracie Rae Ball, born Jan. 8, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Melissa Carlisle and Joel Hurles of Carson City, Timothy Raymond Kamana'ohiwahiwam-aikalani Lovell-Hurles, born Jan. 9, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Alondra Munoz and Luis Torres Avina of Carson City, Valentina Torres, born Jan. 15, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Kiersten and Trevor Cowan of Minden, Theodore Burke Cowan, born Jan. 17, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Pamela Rhine and Wyatt Parker of Dayton, Athena Joliet Parker, born Jan. 18, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Mary Haveman and Spence Merzoian of Wellington, Koda Roo Merzoian, born Jan. 18, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Norma Contreras and Luis Gomez-Banda of Carson City, Jaxson Luis Gomez Contreras, born Jan. 19, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Veronica Garcia Limon and Fernando Morales Sanchez of Carson City, Austin Morales Garcia, born Jan. 22, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Ashly and Paul Lastiri of Dayton, Caison David Lastiri Redwine, born Jan. 22, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Summer Nancollas and Jack Hewlett of Gardnerville, Jackson Wayne Hewlett, born Jan. 23, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Kristy and Timothy Peters of Carson City, Brea May-Leigh Peters, born Jan. 23, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Janeen and Jestony Dumaguing of Sparks, Ellezaya Hiromi Agbigay Dumaguing, born Jan. 23, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Jade Bonds and Jeremy Silva of Dayton, Lainey Marie Silva, born Jan. 24, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Moriah and Devin Hamilton of Gardnerville, Aurora Hope Hamilton, born Jan. 24, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Melanie and Benjamin Johnson of Minden, Wendy Norine Johnson, born Jan. 24, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Elizabeth and Daniel Morelli of Dayton, Aryia Rosalie Morelli, born Jan. 25, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Mackell Rosales of Gardnerville, Nova Lee Rosales, born Jan. 26, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Jamie and Cameron Burke of Carson City, Reid Louise Ann Burke, born Jan. 26, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.